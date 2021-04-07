Family Matter Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Family Matter is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on UncutAdda App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes sucharita bhattacharyya & satwaki chakrabarti. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the UncutAdda app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 9 April 2021. Miss Teacher All Episodes web series is directed by Rachna. UncutAdda is the producer of the web series. UncutAdda is a new OTT app like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around 2 Teachers (sucharita bhattacharyya & satwaki chakrabarti), who live alone and start an affair with a teen boy.

Family Matter Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Family Matter Director Rachna Producer Suresh Written by/Story Rachna Screenplay Chital Rajesh Tripathi Production Company UncutAdda Lead Cast sucharita bhattacharyya

satwaki chakrabart Genre Crime

Thriller Total Episodes 3 Country India Music Rachna Cinematographer Rachna Releasing Date 22 March 2021 Language Hindi Releasing Platform UncutAdda

Family Matter Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Family Matter Web Series Cast and Details

sucharita bhattacharyya satwaki chakrabart

Where to watch Family Matter Web Series Officially?

Legally you can watch Family Matter web series on the UncutAdda app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.