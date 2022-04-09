Family of student killed in Canada seeks govt help to travel to Toronto

The distraught family members of the Indian student who was shot dead at a subway station entrance in Canada on Saturday urged the government to help arrange visas for them to travel to Toronto and ensure that the killer is brought to justice.

I do not know what is happening… We want the truth to come out at the earliest so we can know what happened with our child and why he was shot dead, Jitesh Vasudev, the father of 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev, said, adding the motive of the crime is not clear and the family is afraid that the matter may be hushed up authorities there to ”protect” the city’s image.

He said they had got information about the incident around 5 AM (IST) on Friday and it was confirmed at…