Family Reunion Season (Part) 3 All Episodes Streaming On Netflix, Check Review, Cast, Spoiler, Storyline and IMDB Rating

Family Reunion Season (Part) 3

Netflix is one of the most prominent and trending streaming platforms which always introduces good content to entertain its viewers. As we all know, most people love to watch movies, web series, and Tv shows as well. That is why the filmmakers are releasing their content online so that a number of people can watch and enjoys the shows. Netflix is mainly known for its movies, web series, and shows. This time, the platform is coming up with an American television series titled “Family Reunion Season 3”. The television series is scheduled to be released on April 05, 2021.

Family Reunion Season (Part) 3

Family Reunion Season (Part) 3 On Netflix

The director and executive producer of the series are Meg DeLoatch and produced by Robert West and Scott Hartie under the production company Mega Diva. The cinematography and editing are handled by John Simmons and Russell Griffin respectively. Music is composed by Wendell Hanes. The series stars Tia Mowry and Loretta Devine. This is the third season of the Family Reunion series and going to release on 05 April 2021 on the OTT platform.

Star Cast Name of “Family Reunion”

  • Tia Mowry as Cocoa McKellan
  • Loretta Devine as M’Dear
  • Anika Noni Rose
  • Bruce
  • Kenya Moore
  • Brandi Glanville
  • Candiac Dillard Basset
  • Kelly Perine
  • Mark Curry as Principal Glass
  • Tahj Mowry
  • Bella Podaras

All the actors who will be going to see in the series are very talented and experienced and also worked in the previous seasons of the series.

The previous seasons were a big hit and the viewers gave so much love to both seasons that is why the makers decided to bring another season of the series. The actors have huge popularity for their performances as they have given justice to their respected roles. This is an American family-comedy series which is containing extremely well-known and appreciable actors.

If we talk about the plot of the series, the story revolves around a family which has six members and decides to travel to Columbus from Seattle. They decide to a reunion with McKellan’s family and after that, they think they should stay near McKellan’s family. The story is very entertaining and interesting also having funny scenes in the series. The makers are all set to release the series digitally on Netflix on April 05, 2021. The makers are keenly waiting to see the reactions of the viewers. So, if you want to watch the series named “Family Reunion Season 3” then get the subscription to the Netflix app and enjoy the series with the whole family. Stick with us for more exclusive updates.

