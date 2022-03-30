Family says Bruce Willis is “walking away” from his acting career due to aphasia diagnosis

Hollywood star Bruce Willis is “walking away” from his career due to a recent diagnosis of aphasia. language disorder It affects a person’s ability to communicate, his family said on Wednesday.

“To Bruce’s wonderful supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce is experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. Is for,” his family wrote in a post on their daughter Rumer’s Instagram. “As a result and with a lot of thought, Bruce is walking away from a career that means a lot to him.”

“This is a truly challenging time for our family and we greatly appreciate your continued love, compassion and support,” his family said. “we…