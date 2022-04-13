Famous bodybuilder dies at the age of 44

Famous American bodybuilder Cedric McMillan passed away on Tuesday, April 12, at the age of 44. He died of a heart attack.

According to British newspaper sunHe is said to have died while he was on the treadmill in the gym.

McMillan was close to death a few months ago, in December 2021. The athlete had actually suffered several health problems, especially respiratory, after contracting COVID-19. He was hospitalized for pneumonia and was eventually put on life support, before experiencing a near-death experience: “I was almost dead,” he said after being released from the hospital. said.

Despite this, Macmillan was optimistic about his chances of returning to competitions.

the winner

With 8 pro wins, Cedric McMillan was considered one of the best bodybuilders in the Open Division, and was ranked in the top 5…