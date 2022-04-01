Famous French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier’s 78. died at the age of

French fashion photographer Patrick DemarchelierKnown for its front covers and portraits of celebrities including the late Princess DianaHas died at the age of 78.

Demarchelier photographed fashion house campaigns and glossy magazine shoots throughout her career, and was even referenced in the 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada.”

His photographs of Diana became some of his most famous images, including a black and white one wearing a strapless gown and tiara with a smile hugging her knees.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on 31 March 2022,” his representatives wrote in a post on their Instagram page late Thursday.

“He is survived by his wife Mia, their three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren.”