Famous Punjabi star-director Sukhjinder Shera passes away, shock to fans

Currently, there is a situation in the country that everyone fears. Many stars have died. The Punjabi film industry has suffered another major setback. Popular actor Satish Kaul passed away recently. Now popular actor-director of Punjabi film industry, Sukhjinder Shera has passed away.

Sukhjinder was in Uganda where he breathed his last on Wednesday. Everyone is shocked by the sudden demise of the actor. Nobody can believe it. Sukhjinder’s assistant Jagdev Singh has confirmed his death. On 17 April he went to Kenya with a friend. After which he had fever on 25 April and then the actor was confirmed to have pneumonia.

After which the situation deteriorated and Sukhjinder Shera was admitted to the hospital. He died at around 2 am on Wednesday even after being hospitalized. The Punjabi film industry has received a major setback due to the news. Fans have been shattered by the director’s demise. Sukhjinder was a resident of village Malakpur of Shera Jagarv. He acted in many popular Punjabi films in his career. Movies like Att Yari Jat Di and Y Jat Te Jameen are considered to be his best. Sukhjinder was also shooting for his upcoming film Yaar Bailey.