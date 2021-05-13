ENTERTAINMENT

Famous singer Sukhwinder Singh wept suddenly on the set of India Idol 12, know what is the reason

The names of Danish Idol along with famous contestants Pawandeep and Arunita of India Idol 12 are also in the news these days. Punjabi singer Sukhwinder Singh, who was a guest this week on Sony TV’s singing reality show Indian Idol 12, will also be seen playing the magic of Danish music. Not only this, Sukhwinder Singh will be seen popular in the upcoming episodes for his swag, who will give his autograph on Danish Khan’s T-shirt.

He is set to give a performance in front of the show’s special guest Sukhwinder Singh in this week’s Sukhwinder Singh Special, but his biggest fan Danish was eagerly awaiting his performance in front of this real-life idol. When Danish and Sally performed brilliantly on songs like Jal Beedi Jalai Le and Ja Prem Jal Mein Tu To, everyone was surprised to see not only Sukhwinder but their performance.

Anu Malik said after watching the performance that he felt that he was watching a live show. Then, when he asked Sukhwinder Singh his side, he said, “These young and talented singers are excellent. Singing in such a loud voice is a very good thing ”. Danish is constantly attracting audiences with his captivating performances and now he is going to be very emotional this time.

