Famous Tamil film actor Vivek dies, these stars including Rahman mourn

Vivek, a famous actor of Tamil movies, died at SIIMS Hospital in Chennai. He was 59 years outdated. On Friday, he was admitted to the ICU of the hospital after a coronary heart assault.

In accordance with a Instances of India report, the medical Miracle issued by the hospital acknowledged that Vivek breathed his final at 4.35 am in the present day.

Tamil business in mourning

After Vivek’s loss of life, all of the artists from the followers to the business are mourning.

Music composer AR Rahman tweeted and wrote- ‘Can’t consider that actor Vivek left us. could his soul relaxation in peace. You entertained us for many years. Your legacy will at all times be with us. ‘

@Actor_Vivek can’t consider you’ve left us ..Could you relaxation in peace ..you’ve entertained us for many years ..your legacy will stick with us🌹 – ARRahman # 99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) April 17, 2021

Director Mohan Raja wrote that ‘Vivek sir, am stunned and nonetheless cannot consider that these giants are not amongst us. I’ve recollections of working with him. ‘

#Vivek Sir

Surprising n nonetheless unable to consider that this legend is not any extra

Recollections of Working with him in Mkumaran will at all times be treasured

Deep condolences to the household – Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) April 17, 2021

Composer Devi Sri Prasad writes that ‘O God, I’ve provide you with this surprising information about veteran actor Vivek Sir. Coronary heart is damaged The nice comic of our time who at all times gave a social message from his comedy. I’ll at all times be your fan. You’ll stay in our hearts, sir.

OMG..cant consider I woke as much as this Surprising information abt Legendary @Actor_Vivek sir🙏🏻 Heartbreaking.. Biggest Comic of our Instances who at all times included a Social Message into his COMEDY I hav at all times been his diehard FAN U wl stay in our Hearts perpetually pricey Sir🙏🏻💐#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/4ferfSsgDm – DEVI SRI PRASAD (hisThisIsDSP) April 17, 2021

Actress Radhika Sartakumar wrote that ‘there are not any phrases to talk about Vivek. Many nice recollections. I’ve many recollections in my thoughts. His household obtained braveness.

Shocked past phrases @Actor_Vivek . So many great recollections and moments shared with you retain speeding into my https://t.co/I0HXr6yYPc coronary heart goes out to your loved ones ,#RIp pricey good friend. – Radika Sarathkumar (radrealradikaa) April 17, 2021

Actor Prakash Raj tweeted that ‘Ah, Vivek, my good friend left so quickly. Thanks for the ideas. Thanks for entertaining and for giving braveness. going to overlook you.’

Ahhh.. #vivek …gone too quickly pricey good friend ..thanks for planting ideas n bushes …thanks for entertaining and empowering us together with your wit and humour..will miss you…RIP pic.twitter.com/oyoOkx8G9q – Prakash Raj (prakashraaj) April 17, 2021

Actor Prasanna additionally tweeted paying tribute to Vivek.