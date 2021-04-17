ENTERTAINMENT

Famous Tamil film actor Vivek dies, these stars including Rahman mourn

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Vivek, a famous actor of Tamil movies, died at SIIMS Hospital in Chennai. He was 59 years outdated. On Friday, he was admitted to the ICU of the hospital after a coronary heart assault.
In accordance with a Instances of India report, the medical Miracle issued by the hospital acknowledged that Vivek breathed his final at 4.35 am in the present day.

Tamil business in mourning
After Vivek’s loss of life, all of the artists from the followers to the business are mourning.
Music composer AR Rahman tweeted and wrote- ‘Can’t consider that actor Vivek left us. could his soul relaxation in peace. You entertained us for many years. Your legacy will at all times be with us. ‘

Director Mohan Raja wrote that ‘Vivek sir, am stunned and nonetheless cannot consider that these giants are not amongst us. I’ve recollections of working with him. ‘

Composer Devi Sri Prasad writes that ‘O God, I’ve provide you with this surprising information about veteran actor Vivek Sir. Coronary heart is damaged The nice comic of our time who at all times gave a social message from his comedy. I’ll at all times be your fan. You’ll stay in our hearts, sir.

Actress Radhika Sartakumar wrote that ‘there are not any phrases to talk about Vivek. Many nice recollections. I’ve many recollections in my thoughts. His household obtained braveness.

Actor Prakash Raj tweeted that ‘Ah, Vivek, my good friend left so quickly. Thanks for the ideas. Thanks for entertaining and for giving braveness. going to overlook you.’

Actor Prasanna additionally tweeted paying tribute to Vivek.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
21
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
21
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
The Internet of things The Internet of things
16
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
16
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top