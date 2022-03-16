ENTERTAINMENT

Fan asked Disha Patani for her Best Bikini Picture, got such an answer will not stop laughing – fan asked disha patani for her Best Bikini Picture actress shocking reply tmov

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • Discussion of Disha’s affair with Tiger
  • Glamorous pictures of Disha go viral

Disha Patani’s name will be at the top in Bollywood’s fittest actress. Fitness freak Disha Patani is also known for her toned figure. Fans are crazy about her bikini photos and glamorous looks on Insta. By the way, Disha’s sense of humor is also amazing.

Fan placed this demand in front of Disha Patani

On Tuesday, Disha Patni interacted with the fans. Disha conducted an Ask Me Anything session. Where a person demanded from Disha Patni that she should share her best bikini photo. But direction to direction, the actress gave a sassy answer to this demand of the user.

After 2.5 months of conceiving, Bharti Singh came to know that she is pregnant, said – fat people are not known

Disha gave a funny answer

The user wrote – Your best photo wearing a bikini. Disha did not disappoint the fan after hearing this question. She shared a bikini photo. But with a little twist. In this bikini photo, it is not Disha Patni but a seal. Why are you not surprised? This photo is very cute. In the photo shared by Disha, a seal is coming out of the sea wearing a bikini. Seal is wearing sunglasses in this funny photo.

Why is father Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen special for Ranbir? trailer will come tomorrow

Really, this amazing answer of Disha should win anyone’s heart. There is a lot of discussion about this post of the actress. Disha was last seen in the film Radhe. The actress’s upcoming films include Ek Villain Returns and Yoddha. Disha’s films may be coming with a little gap, but the actress remains in the headlines through social media.

How did you like Disha’s answer, was it amazing?

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

640
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
525
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
464
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
439
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
420
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
406
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
391
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
382
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
380
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top