Fan asked Disha Patani for her Best Bikini Picture, got such an answer will not stop laughing – fan asked disha patani for her Best Bikini Picture actress shocking reply tmov

Disha Patani’s name will be at the top in Bollywood’s fittest actress. Fitness freak Disha Patani is also known for her toned figure. Fans are crazy about her bikini photos and glamorous looks on Insta. By the way, Disha’s sense of humor is also amazing.

Fan placed this demand in front of Disha Patani

On Tuesday, Disha Patni interacted with the fans. Disha conducted an Ask Me Anything session. Where a person demanded from Disha Patni that she should share her best bikini photo. But direction to direction, the actress gave a sassy answer to this demand of the user.

Disha gave a funny answer

The user wrote – Your best photo wearing a bikini. Disha did not disappoint the fan after hearing this question. She shared a bikini photo. But with a little twist. In this bikini photo, it is not Disha Patni but a seal. Why are you not surprised? This photo is very cute. In the photo shared by Disha, a seal is coming out of the sea wearing a bikini. Seal is wearing sunglasses in this funny photo.

Really, this amazing answer of Disha should win anyone’s heart. There is a lot of discussion about this post of the actress. Disha was last seen in the film Radhe. The actress’s upcoming films include Ek Villain Returns and Yoddha. Disha’s films may be coming with a little gap, but the actress remains in the headlines through social media.

How did you like Disha’s answer, was it amazing?