Fan evicted twice for harassing Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers have faced a lot of trouble over the past two seasons, and that doesn’t sit well with their stars. But fans aren’t holding it back, despite player complaints, and it became clear again on Friday night when Anthony Davis became the center of attention.

Davis, who returned after an 18-game absence, got into a verbal exchange with a fan at the start of the fourth quarter, which led to the ticket holder being kicked out. But instead of leaving the building, he returned to his seat and again took aim at Davis.

And again, he was fired.