Fan footage depicts the crowd and has reacted angrily to the anticlimatic ending on AEW Revolution 2021.

Fan footage provokes crowds and angrily reacts to the anticlimatic ending on AEW Revolution 2021. The show was closed by Kenny Omega vs. John Moxley.

A show is always judged by the act that led to its closure, which is why the ending is so important. AEW seemed to have an exploded barbed wire as their main event in the AEW revolution, with Kenny Omega vs. John Moxley in the bag for the AEW Tech Championship in a death match.

The two biggest stars of the company? Check. High stakes? Check. Crazy stipend? Check. Months of story creation and fan exposure? Check. Nothing could go wrong and yet, despite such a wonderful match, everything went wrong.

The match was to end with a ring blast while Eddie Kingston shielded Moksali. What fans found instead was a boring boom and spark, while Kingston fainted as if he had been hit with a grenade. Fans were naturally upset and vocally knew their dissatisfaction.

AEW feels that their PPV stream has a boon. However, fan footage has revealed how the crowd in attendance reacted to the failure.

Well, it was something. 4 # new #AevRevolution @ new @Indian Writing #Wrestling #ExplodingBarbedWireDeathMatch pic.twitter.com/gkBMGiWbf2 – Al Travels 🚐 (@BiggAlbowski) March 8, 2021

Tony Khan later stated that they would turn their disgruntled ending into a story. However, he does not believe there was a misfire. Although they did all but confirm what they were going to do by blaming Dude on Omega.

Tony Khan says that he is uploading Moxley’s video, saying that Omega can’t make a ring worth yt from a sh * t. Says, he is not sure that people from outside were really expected to blow people away. The making of Omega is a story. Khan said whether or not there was a misfire. ^ Jn – Wrestling Observer (@ WONF4W) March 8, 2021

