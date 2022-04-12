Fans applaud Depp ahead of new court battle with Heard

Johnny Depp fans have praised his “honesty and humility” as they queued outside a US court since early morning to support the actor in his latest legal battle.

Mr Depp, 58, was hailed as a “true, heartfelt lover of his fans”, who described his “goofy” behavior as “cute” as the trial began in Virginia.

The actor is suing his former partner, actress Amber Heard, for defamation over a 2018 article in which he wrote Washington Post In which he discussed his experiences of domestic abuse.

Lawyers for Mr. Depp say the article falsely implies that Ms. Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by him when they were married.

He says the allegations made it difficult for him to get roles like that, and launched a $50 million (€46 million) …