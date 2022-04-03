Fans call Bharti Singh inspiring for working till a day before giving birth: ‘Women are superheroes’

On Sunday, actor Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy. Now, a video of Bharti is doing rounds on the internet. The video was shot on Saturday, just a day before Bharti gave birth. In the video, Bharti can be seen holding Haarsh and saying, “Kab hoyega bachcha (When will our baby come)?” Many fans have been praising Bharti’s dedication to her work. (Also Read: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa is a baby boy to become parents)

The paparazzo account shared Bharti’s video along with actor Shah Rukh Khan’s quote. The clip was captioned, “Salute to #bhartisingh as she was working till yesterday. Like #shaharukhkhan had once said ‘Your work is your religion’.”

