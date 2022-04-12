Fans cast in title role as Walker Scobel of Percy Jackson: The Adam Project

Walker Scobel will play Titanic in Disney+’s new Percy Jackson and the Olympians The series is based on Rick Riordan’s best-selling novels.

It was revealed in May 2020, 10 years after the book series was first adapted for film Percy Jackson and the Lightning ThiefThat a TV show was in development.

The live-action show will tell the fictional story of young god Percy Jackson (Scobel) as he discovers his supernatural powers.

On Monday (April 11), Riordian, an executive producer on the series, shared news of Scobel’s casting on his website.

“Walker Scobel is an incredibly talented young man who blew us away with his audition tape for the role of Percy,” the statement read. “Many of you have recently discovered how great walkers are when you…