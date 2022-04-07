Fans convinced Everton will be dropped after Burnley defeat as horror final Premier League fixtures unfold

Football fans are convinced Everton will be dropped after watching their final fixtures of the season.

The Toffees lost a crucial six-pointer at Burnley on Wednesday and are now only one point above Sean Dyche’s side, who are ranked 18th.

2 Frank Lampard faces a tough task to retain Everton after losing at Burnley credit: getty

2 Watford is arguably the only match Everton will go down as favorites

Everton have not won the league away from home since August and have won just two in nine love games since Frank Lampard took over.

But the worst may still be to come with Manchester United, Leicester, Liverpool and Chelsea facing their next four opponents.

In their last nine matches, Watford are the only team they will face who are bottom of Everton in the table.

That match Everton watches…