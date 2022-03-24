Fans delight as ‘gracious’ Paul Rudd visits Titanic Experience in Cobh

Hollywood actor Paul Rudd, whose father was a Titanic specialist, made a surprise visit to the Titanic Experience Museum in Cobb, Cork today.

In a post on the museum’s Facebook page management said that the Marvel actor has been a regular visitor to the area for years “We are delighted to welcome Paul Rudd and his family to the Titanic Experience Cobh earlier today.

“Paul’s family has been regular visitors to Cobh in the past, as Paul’s father (the late Michael Rudd) had a great passion for history and the Titanic story.

“As the final port of call, Kobh has a unique and emotional link to the story and we hope the Rudd family enjoys our tour and our stories.

“We had some #antman fans in today’s experience and thank Paul for being so kind to his ardent young fans…