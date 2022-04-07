Fans demand ‘Flash’ star Grant Gustin to replace Ezra Miller

Fans are moving as fast as lightning to replace “The Flash” star Grant Gustin to replace Ezra Miller in the upcoming WB film adaptation of the DC superhero.

Miller, 29, who identifies as non-binary and uses the they/them pronoun, has drawn fire from the heads of Warner Bros. He was arrested in Hawaii on March 28. for disorderly conduct and harassment.

Gustin, 32, has portrayed Barry Allen/The Flash on the CW series of the same name since 2014, and the show was Recently renewed for ninth season, Miller’s “The Flash” film was due to be released sometime in 2023.

The “Perks of Being a Wallflower” actor’s future hangs in the balance with film as Warner and DC executives emergency meeting On March…