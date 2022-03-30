Fans, farewell to cricket legend Spin King Shane Warne

Australian cricketer Shane Warne was on Wednesday given a farewell at a state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as thousands gathered to remember one of the game’s finest at his home stadium.
Warne, whose talent and personality surpassed that of cricket, died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 nearly three weeks ago during a holiday in Thailand.
A private funeral service was held in Melbourne last week for Warne’s closest friends and family, but all were invited to a televised memorial, where his father Keith described him as “a loving and caring son.” Condoled the loss of ” and his former teammates in a fierce and mischievous …
Read Full News