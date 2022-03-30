Fans, farewell to cricket legend Spin King Shane Warne

Australian cricketer Shane Warne was on Wednesday given a farewell at a state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as thousands gathered to remember one of the game’s finest at his home stadium.

Photo: AFP

Warne, whose talent and personality surpassed that of cricket, died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 nearly three weeks ago during a holiday in Thailand.

A private funeral service was held in Melbourne last week for Warne’s closest friends and family, but all were invited to a televised memorial, where his father Keith described him as “a loving and caring son.” Condoled the loss of ” and his former teammates in a fierce and mischievous …