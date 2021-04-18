ENTERTAINMENT

Fans flocked to Nikki Tamboli’s bold style, queues of praise

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Images and movies of actress Nikki Tamboli are effectively appreciated by social media customers. Nikki usually wins the hearts of followers along with her cute type and daring avatar. In such a scenario, as soon as once more Nikki has shared two footage on Instagram, by which she is wanting highly regarded.

Photograph getting viral
Nikki Tamboli shared her two footage in a black costume. As a result of being quick and translucent, Nikki is getting scorching in pictures. About 2.5 lakh likes have come on Nikki’s pictures. On the identical time, 1000’s of followers have commented on the pictures thus far. Whereas sharing the photographs Nikki wrote – Completely happy Sunday.

Nikki additionally trolled
Whereas followers are very keen on Nikki’s footage, some social media customers are additionally making an attempt to troll them. One such consumer wrote – You’re lovely, you don’t want to point out off. Aside from this, many social media customers have made totally different feedback.

Mentioned this on relationship with life
Remind that in Bigg Boss 14, the chemistry of Nikki and Jan Kumar Sanu was effectively appreciated by the followers. On the identical time, when information of the connection of each of them erupted, Nikki made it clear that she and Jaan are simply good pals. Nikki had stated in an interview to Siddharth Kanan, “Jan and he are good pals. He’s very candy however he’s not of my sort. ‘

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
29
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
28
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
24
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top