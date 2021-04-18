Fans flocked to Nikki Tamboli’s bold style, queues of praise

Images and movies of actress Nikki Tamboli are effectively appreciated by social media customers. Nikki usually wins the hearts of followers along with her cute type and daring avatar. In such a scenario, as soon as once more Nikki has shared two footage on Instagram, by which she is wanting highly regarded.

Photograph getting viral

Nikki Tamboli shared her two footage in a black costume. As a result of being quick and translucent, Nikki is getting scorching in pictures. About 2.5 lakh likes have come on Nikki’s pictures. On the identical time, 1000’s of followers have commented on the pictures thus far. Whereas sharing the photographs Nikki wrote – Completely happy Sunday.

Nikki additionally trolled

Whereas followers are very keen on Nikki’s footage, some social media customers are additionally making an attempt to troll them. One such consumer wrote – You’re lovely, you don’t want to point out off. Aside from this, many social media customers have made totally different feedback.

Mentioned this on relationship with life

Remind that in Bigg Boss 14, the chemistry of Nikki and Jan Kumar Sanu was effectively appreciated by the followers. On the identical time, when information of the connection of each of them erupted, Nikki made it clear that she and Jaan are simply good pals. Nikki had stated in an interview to Siddharth Kanan, “Jan and he are good pals. He’s very candy however he’s not of my sort. ‘