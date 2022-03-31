Fans furious over Western Bulldog vs Sydney Swann, umpiring, reaction, free kick count

The Western Bulldogs finally got their first win of 2022 against the Sydney Swans on Thursday night, but all AFL fans could talk about was a one-off free kick count in their favor.

Desperate to leave the first two rounds of the season behind, the Bulldogs went to a flyer and led the entire game at Marvel Stadium.

Incorrect goalkeeping kept the Goose in the game but the Dogs eventually claimed a 71 (9.17) to 60 (9.6) victory.

Stream every match from each round of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership season live and ad-break free in-play on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try it now for 14-days free >

But the spectators were convinced that the umpire was blowing the whistle for the benefit of the Bulldogs.

The number of free kicks in the third quarter was 8-1 and ended at 31-14 for the game – the dogs received more…