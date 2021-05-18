Fans looking at the new picture of Shahnaz Gill said – ‘Queen of Hearts’

Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill is engaged in placating people with her new look these days. Recently a new picture of himself is going viral. In this picture, the actress is seen flaunting slim physique in a beautiful blue dress. You can see Shahnaz Gill, while sharing this new and glamorous picture, has not given any caption, just posted a banged emoji.

His emoji has mesmerized fans. However, this picture of Shahnaz Gill has got more than 4 lakh likes in a few minutes. Now these pictures of Shahnaz Gill are becoming viral on social media. Well, seeing this picture, a fan commented, ‘Queen of hearts’. Another fan has praised his dedication and hard work. You must have known that Shahnaz Gill has got this body after much hard work. The result of hours of hard work in the gym has come to the fore.

However, a video of Shahnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla created panic on social media in the past. In the video, actress Shahnaz Gill was seen challenging her co-contestant Siddharth Shukla of Bigg Boss 13 to laugh. Talking about work, she will soon be seen as the lead star in Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Punjabi film. Not only this, she has also become a producer now.