Fans notice hilarious Boch from crazy WWE WrestleMania segment

At WWE WrestleMania 38, Vince McMahon had his first match in 10 years in a one-on-one fight with Pat McPhee.

McMahon did not wrestle at the show, but entered the ring for the first time since 2012 after McAfee defeated Austin Theory.

The segment bonded all over, with Stone Cold Steve Austin coming out to kill McMahon, McPhee, and Theory with a stunner.

However, it was a bot from Vince McMahon that fans have started taking to online that was particularly amusing.

The most striking feature of WrestleMania was that when Vince hit the Austin Theory’s music, he erupted. pic.twitter.com/rPbGcH0mYP — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) 4 April 2022

As can be seen below, when he was celebrating…