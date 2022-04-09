Fans on Twitter demand MS Dhoni to return as captain after CSK’s fourth consecutive defeat

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost their fourth consecutive game in the IPL 2022 season under new captain Ravindra Jadeja. After the loss, fans on Twitter started asking MS Dhoni to return as the captain of the team.

Before the start of the season, Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Jadeja. It was quite a surprising move but looking at Dhoni, it was understood that there was not much cricket left in him.

However, the move to hand over the captaincy to Jadeja has not been successful. CSK have lost all the four matches they have played so far, most of which have been one-sided to say the least.

The latest game against Sunrisers Hyderabad was an 8-wicket drubbing and one that sent CSK to the bottom of the points table. Defending champion…