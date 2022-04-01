Fans react to former Tottenham player Jermaine Janus hosting Qatar 2022 World Cup draw

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jans hosted the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw on Friday, with all 32 nations revealing which group they will head to in the winter tournament. England are in pot one with hosts Qatar, Brazil, France, Belgium, Argentina, Spain and Portugal.

As for the other home nations, Wales and Scotland are both in the pot four as their qualification matches are yet to be decided, with games to be played in the summer for the last-place finish from UEFA. This marks a historic World Cup, the first time that a country in the Middle East has hosted the tournament.

The competition has been mired in controversy, due to the way it was awarded, the working conditions for the stadium builders, and the change in weather due to the season. This…