Fans recount their moments with Australian cricket legend Shane Warne

Described as an Australian icon and cricket legend, Shane Warne also had a magical way of seeing and loving those around him.

We asked you, our readers, to share your memories of the king of spin.

Here’s a touching tribute to share with you about Varney:

The ‘Secret’ at the West Indies Bar

“In 1994, I traveled to the West Indies with some teammates to follow the Australia vs West Indies cricket tour. I was in my early 20s and looking for adventure.

This was at a time when there were very few rules and Jamaica was very relaxed, so we ended up hanging out with the Aussies in hotels and bars after playing most of the day.

Varney was also in his 20s and in his larynx and naughty and cheeky peak. Such lovely memories of a night where he and Ian Healy switched stances…