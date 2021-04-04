Fans roast LeBron James for recruiting Superman and Gandalf in the Space Jam trailer, while Michael Jordan only needed Bill Murray and Newman | The SportsRush

Space Jam fans went to town comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan after the trailer shows the draft team LBJ wanted

Ever since LeBron James won his rings during his years in Miami, he has more often than not been compared to Michael Jordan. The two players are often named in the same sentence when one is making GOAT comparisons. LeBron James recently gave the fans yet another comparison scale.

LeBron James, as we all knew was working on the second part of the movie ‘Space Jam’. The first movie had Michael Jordan as its main star, whereas this one revolves around LBJ. The trailer for the same was released last night, and that has put the fans into a flurry.

Welcome to the Space Jam!! 🥕👑🐰What in the matrix hell did I get myself into?!?! @TheSpringhillCo @spacejammovie #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/24fKHPlLNW – LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2021

Fans roast LeBron James for making stronger picks than Michael Jordan for Space Jam

The fans took little to no time to notice the smaller details from the trailer. One thing that caught everyone’s attention was the draft LeBron prepared. While Michael Jordan just had Bill Murray and Newman along with looney toons, LBJ listed an elaborate draft team.

LeBron can’t even do Space Jam without assembling a super team. Michael Jordan won that shit with Bill Murray and Newman from Seinfeld pic.twitter.com/bYld2B4aQi — Mike (@ThatsJustPr1me) April 3, 2021

A fan claims that the GOAT debate got settled just by that draft pick itself.

The GOAT debate is over after that new Space Jam trailer. LeBron out here trying to recruit Superman and Gandalf and MJ went out and beat wholesale Monstar ass with Bill Murray and Newman from Seinfeld. pic.twitter.com/5PXgJIhzzd – Danny V (@ dmv8286) April 3, 2021

A third fan pointed out how LeBron wants Superman and Gandalf, while Bill Murray did the deed by himself the last time.

Lebron: I need superman and gandalf to beat the monstars in space jam Bill Murray: pic.twitter.com/Cgh1FBO48m — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) April 3, 2021

A fan pointed out how this behavior is typical of LeBron.

The fans can say what they want, but from the trailer alone, it looks like this movie is going to be a mega hit!