LATEST

Fans roast LeBron James for recruiting Superman and Gandalf in the Space Jam trailer, while Michael Jordan only needed Bill Murray and Newman | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
Fans roast LeBron James for recruiting Superman and Gandalf in the Space Jam trailer, while Michael Jordan only needed Bill Murray and Newman

Space Jam fans went to town comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan after the trailer shows the draft team LBJ wanted

Ever since LeBron James won his rings during his years in Miami, he has more often than not been compared to Michael Jordan. The two players are often named in the same sentence when one is making GOAT comparisons. LeBron James recently gave the fans yet another comparison scale.

LeBron James, as we all knew was working on the second part of the movie ‘Space Jam’. The first movie had Michael Jordan as its main star, whereas this one revolves around LBJ. The trailer for the same was released last night, and that has put the fans into a flurry.

Also Read: “Every call is a charge in high school and college basketball”: LeBron James criticizes a call during the close NCAA Final Four match between Gonzaga and UCLA

Fans roast LeBron James for making stronger picks than Michael Jordan for Space Jam

The fans took little to no time to notice the smaller details from the trailer. One thing that caught everyone’s attention was the draft LeBron prepared. While Michael Jordan just had Bill Murray and Newman along with looney toons, LBJ listed an elaborate draft team.

A fan claims that the GOAT debate got settled just by that draft pick itself.

Also Read: Lonzo Ball congratulates LeBron James after the release of the trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy

A third fan pointed out how LeBron wants Superman and Gandalf, while Bill Murray did the deed by himself the last time.

A fan pointed out how this behavior is typical of LeBron.

The fans can say what they want, but from the trailer alone, it looks like this movie is going to be a mega hit!

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
624
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
604
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
598
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
579
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
568
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
560
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
556
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
506
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
487
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
484
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top