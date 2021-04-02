Fans surprised by Shanaya Kapoor’s tremendous Belly Dance, video viral – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is also going to take an entry in Bollywood. Karan Johar has also announced this on his social media account. Meanwhile, Shanaya has become tremendously active on social media. Here she is seen sharing interesting posts with her fans. Before her debut, Shanaya is learning belly dance and is seen sharing many dance videos on her social account. Recently one such video of him has come in for tremendous discussion.

Has shared a video of belly dance on her Instagram account. In which she is wearing a black blouse and gray skinny skirt. His instructor is also seen in this video. In this video, Shanaya starts belly dancing from the floor and then slowly comes up. During this, many difficult dance steps are seen. Watch the video shared by Shanaya here.

Sharing the video, Shanaya wrote – ‘Learning floor work has always been a challenge for me!’. Shanaya has also thanked her instructor for the inspiration. At the same time, fans are getting strong reactions on this video. Everyone is seen praising his talent. Many fans have even started seeing her as an actress. At the same time, some have asked Shanaya if she is going to be seen belly dancing in her debut film? This belly dance video of Shanaya is becoming viral on social media.