Fans think Scott Disick ‘feels dead inside’ after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

Scott Disick has caused huge concern among fans, who think the reality TV star got sad because he attended The Kardashians premiere with new ladylove Rebecca Donaldson.

38-year-old walks the red carpet Hulu Event with a new twist after his ex-girlfriend ‘secretly’ married Travis Barker in Las Vegas.

However, fans also noted that Disc was battling ‘deep sadness’.

going to redditOne user wrote, ‘I don’t want to speculate, but something really seems wrong about him. A deep sadness and inner turmoil. Idk.”

“He looks sad,” and another fan agreed, while a third expressed, “He looks dead inside,” sun,