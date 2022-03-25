LATEST

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’ Over Karan Shergill’s Death Sequence

Fans Threaten to Boycott 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na' Over Karan Shergill's Death Sequence

Shaleen Malhotra as Special Agent Karan Shergill in ‘Ziddi Dil Mane Na’.

Shaleen Malhotra rose to fame with his portrayal of ACP Arjun in the action TV series Arjun. He is currently starring in Ziddi Dil Mane Na.

SAB TV’s Ziddi Dil Mane Na is one of the most popular shows on Indian television at the moment. The show revolves around an agent named Karan Shergill, played by Shaleen Malhotra, who trains a special task force to protect the country from enemies. However, recently a report of Shaleen leaving the show after the death of her character in the TV show has left the fans of the show upset.

