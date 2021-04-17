ENTERTAINMENT

Fans want to file a case against Hina Khan, the reason is very funny, know the answer of the actress

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Actress Hina Khan is without doubt one of the actresses whose footage go viral on social media very quick. Followers love each model of Hina Khan. Nevertheless, he desires to do a fan case in opposition to Hina Khan, the rationale for which is sort of humorous. On the identical time, Hina has additionally replied to Fan.

Ask me something session
Really, Hina Khan not too long ago put an Ask Me Something session on Instagram. Throughout this, Hina answered many questions from the followers. In the meantime, a fan advised that he desires to file a case in opposition to Hina. Fan wrote- I’ll file a case on you that you’ve killed us together with your hotness in such a warmth.

Hina replied
Hina Khan couldn’t cease herself from studying this remark by studying this fan’s remark. Hina Khan wrote in response to this – Please do it. Together with this, Hina Khan has additionally shared a laughing emoji. Social media customers are liking Hina’s reply and fan remark.

Hina Khan was scared due to Karthik
Recall that a while in the past Karthik Aryan obtained hit by Corona. Then Hina Khan additionally obtained her Kovid check accomplished, which turned out to be unfavourable. Hina had then advised on social media – ‘I attended Manish Malhotra’s vogue present. I used to be afraid if we have been throughout. I had remoted myself instantly and obtained the check accomplished. My report has come unfavourable. I need to inform you that I’m all proper. ‘

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
24
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
24
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
22
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
20
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top