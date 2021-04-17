Fans want to file a case against Hina Khan, the reason is very funny, know the answer of the actress

Actress Hina Khan is without doubt one of the actresses whose footage go viral on social media very quick. Followers love each model of Hina Khan. Nevertheless, he desires to do a fan case in opposition to Hina Khan, the rationale for which is sort of humorous. On the identical time, Hina has additionally replied to Fan.

Ask me something session

Really, Hina Khan not too long ago put an Ask Me Something session on Instagram. Throughout this, Hina answered many questions from the followers. In the meantime, a fan advised that he desires to file a case in opposition to Hina. Fan wrote- I’ll file a case on you that you’ve killed us together with your hotness in such a warmth.

Hina replied

Hina Khan couldn’t cease herself from studying this remark by studying this fan’s remark. Hina Khan wrote in response to this – Please do it. Together with this, Hina Khan has additionally shared a laughing emoji. Social media customers are liking Hina’s reply and fan remark.

Hina Khan was scared due to Karthik

Recall that a while in the past Karthik Aryan obtained hit by Corona. Then Hina Khan additionally obtained her Kovid check accomplished, which turned out to be unfavourable. Hina had then advised on social media – ‘I attended Manish Malhotra’s vogue present. I used to be afraid if we have been throughout. I had remoted myself instantly and obtained the check accomplished. My report has come unfavourable. I need to inform you that I’m all proper. ‘