‘Fantastic and well deserved’: Owner of farm where Power of the Dog was filmed rejoices over Jane Campion’s win

South Island Cinematic Masterpiece dog power It failed to win an Oscar for Best Picture, but the woman running Central Otago Station was happy for Dame Jane Campion, who won Best Director.

The period drama was shot in 2020, primarily in the Ida Valley on Sheep and Beef Farm Breeside.

Philippa Pope who farms the 5500ha site with her partner Al McKnight and his brother Graeme, said Campion’s Award Was “fantastic and well deserved”.

Despite being a favorite for best picture, dog power lost to Code.

Read more:

* Jane Campion wins Best Director Oscar

*Here are the biggest Oscar snubs ever

* ‘We don’t have to be Hollywood’: New Zealand film industry under review



Pope was “devastated for the team”, but said “it doesn’t take …