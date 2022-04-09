Fantastic Beasts 3 release date: When is The Secrets of Dumbledore coming out, cast, Johnny Depp in the movie?

Johnny Depp has been replaced in his role as the evil sorcerer in the new film written by JK Rowling

The first teaser has been unveiled with a theatrical, three-minute teaser for the next film in the Fantastic Beasts film series, a spin-off of the Harry Potter franchise.

The Harry Potter spin-off was previously listed to launch three months later in July, but will instead be released in April 2022, which was brought forward by Warner Bros.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore release date

The third Fantastic Beasts film, The Secrets of Dumbledore, has been released in UK cinemas today (8 April).

What happens in Fantastic Beasts 3…