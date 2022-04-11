Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets Premiere

Magic is nearing a return to the big screen thanks to Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third film inspired by the world harry potter,

This happens after several delays, in which The smaller box office success of its predecessor, the coronavirus pandemic and the Johnny Depp scandalWhich forced the production to replace him with Mads Mickelson.

Despite this, the new installment is set to begin with a new story where secrets must be revealed to face the Black Magician. Gellert Grindelwald, who declared war against the Mughals,

Not only that, because to accomplish this goal, Dumbledore will have to ask a magician for help. Newt…