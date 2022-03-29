‘Fantastic Beasts’ star Ezra Miller arrested after karaoke incident

all discussion
(via Getty Images)
Actor Ezra Miller has been arrested after a karaoke incident.
The incident happened on Monday night at a bar in Hawaii, where Fantastic Beasts And Justice League The actor was arrested by the police for disorderly conduct.
The Hawaii Police Department announced the news in a statement on Tuesday. Fox News,
The statement read: “On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30, South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a report of disorganized patrons at a bar on Silva Street.
(via Getty Images)
“during his tenure…
Read Full News