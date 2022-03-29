‘Fantastic Beasts’ star Ezra Miller arrested after karaoke incident

(via Getty Images)

Actor Ezra Miller has been arrested after a karaoke incident.

The incident happened on Monday night at a bar in Hawaii, where Fantastic Beasts And Justice League The actor was arrested by the police for disorderly conduct.

The Hawaii Police Department announced the news in a statement on Tuesday. Fox News,

The statement read: “On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30, South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a report of disorganized patrons at a bar on Silva Street.

(via Getty Images)

