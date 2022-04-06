Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – It Might End Here

Like the previous films, the set design and world building is absolutely stunning. It’s unfortunate that the overuse of CGI tends to obscure it when it comes to chase and fight scenes. For example, the opening sequence of the chase between Newt and Credence in the woods felt dizzy and a bit confusing as to what was happening, or who was chasing whom. It wasn’t until the end that Credence shows up with the calf for Grindelwald that you realize that Credence was also involved in the scene.

Redmayne and Law continue to prove that they were in this world to portray these iconic characters and expand the role of Albus’ brother Aberforth (Richard Coyle), Bunty (Victoria Yates), and new memorable characters such as Hicks. Established, although his parody took place in the 1930s. pronounced …