Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore movie review: A poorly crafted, painfully disjointed joyless slog | Hollywood

While I wouldn’t necessarily call it easy, the role of a movie reviewer is a simple one. We’re supposed to give each release our entire focus and attention, be honest to our experience of it and attempt to have a meaningful conversation around it. It’s also on us to give every movie a chance. You have to sit in that dark theatre every week and sincerely believe that any film could change your life. (Also read: Flash star Ezra Miller’s DC future has reportedly been put ‘on pause’ by Warner Bros after his arrest)

But some movies make it tough. Some franchises, like the Fantastic Beasts movies, make it challenging to hold onto that cautious optimism. There’s already so much going against the tired, unnecessary, stretched-beyond-its-limits franchise, that it’s difficult not to be…