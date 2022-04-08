Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore movie review: A trick that has far outlived its big finish

Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore movie cast: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen, Ezra Miller

Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore movie director: David Yachts

Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore movie rating: 3 stars

The problem with a film that calls itself The Secrets of Dumbledore is that it should have some secrets to tell. Admittedly, that can be difficult for a venture that is the 11th movie in the wizard film franchise, and third in the Fantastic Beasts series. However, this JK Rowing-David Yates endeavour almost rushes through that one big secret which this series has been building up to.

Oh yeah, Dumbledore and Grindelwald once “loved” each other, even wanted to go away with each other. That forbidden love could not have been easy, but more than…