Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’s Ending Explained

Following up on the complicated nature of the previous installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, fans will be happy to know that the third film — Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore — is much easier to follow.

The film primarily follows Newt Scamander, Albus Dumbledore and co as they plan to stop Gellert Grindelwald – who is fraudulently elected the new head of the International Confederation of Wizards (ICW).

The plan involves a mythical creature called Kilin and travels to both real and imaginary places, culminating in a dramatic finale in Bhutan.

If you need a little help drawing a conclusion, we have all the information below – read on for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore to end…


