Fantastic jumps to see bus in river Chay – TheMiracleTech

Fans of Star Hiro often act weird and crazy for a selfie or to say hello to their favorite star. But there are incidents where they go mad with extreme enthusiasm and embarrass themselves to the star. There is an incident here where a big addict of Naga Chaitanya did a crazy job to see him.

Chai’s Thank You film under the direction of Vikram Kumar is shooting a few scenes in East Godavari. Many fans gathered near the bridge, from where they could see the Chai rowing boat down the river. One of the fans was seen calling Chaitanya from above and when Chaitanya’s boat reached just below the bridge, the fan jumped into the river to watch and greet the actor.

He swam after Chai’s boat and later met his favorite actor. The incident allegedly shocked Naga Chaitanya, who gave the fan a signal for doing such a crazy act. Heard that the fan is asked to stay away from doing such bizarre acts in the future.

We have seen our star heroes many times asking their fans not to go crazy to meet them and thus risk their lives.

