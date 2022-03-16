Fantastic rally returned in the market, Nifty closed above 16900 before the decision of US Fed, know how it may move tomorrow

A smart recovery was visible in the Indian markets today and it made up for the entire decline of the previous trading session. Sensex-Nifty closed with a gain of about 2 per cent today due to all-round buying. There was a gap-up opening in the market today and it remained in positive territory throughout the day. The market closed near the day’s high today. At the end of trading, the Sensex closed at 56,816.65 with a gain of 1,039.80 points, or 1.86 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty closed at 16,975.30 with a gain of 312.30 points or 1.87 per cent.

Neeraj Chhadawar of Axis Securities According to Neeraj Chadawar, with the positive signal from Wall Street, there was a strong jump in the Indian markets today. The softening of crude oil prices also boosted the market sentiment. Apart from this, the news of progress in peace talks with Russia and Ukraine also boosted the market sentiment. Related news

He further said that the market is now eyeing the decision of the US Fed meeting as the current geopolitical development is adding to the inflationary pressure on the global market. In such a situation, it is very important to know what is the stand of the Central Bank. It is expected that the US Fed’s first priority will be controlling inflation. Till the time the market conditions are not completely clear, we will see volatility.

Know how the market may move tomorrow

Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Securities Says that Nifty saw a strong recovery today. It looks like this uptrend will continue in the medium term. Now resistance is visible for Nifty at the level of 17,200-17,300. On the downside, there is support at 16,500-16,600. At this point of time in the market, the focus should be on the buying strategy. Buying advice will be given under this strategy in cement, NBFCs and consuming stocks. On the other hand, metal stocks may see consolidation with heavy volatility.

Recently listed IPO stocks gave a big blow to investors, now know what should be their investment strategy