Fantastic shares: 754 percent return in 2022, made Rs.50 thousand to Rs.4.27 lakh. Fantastic Shares 754 percent return in 2022 made more than Rs 4 lakh with just Rs 50000

returns in 2022

Shanti Educational Initiatives has given 753.83 per cent return in 2022 so far. Such a return means that Rs 50,000 of investors has turned into Rs 4.27 lakh. If someone had invested Rs 1 lakh in it at the beginning of the year, their value would have been close to Rs 8.54 lakh today. This stock has given 3.25 percent return in 5 days.

Made rich in 3 months

Shanti Educational Initiatives has given 850.86% return in 3 months. This much return means that Rs 50 thousand of investors have turned into more than Rs 4.50 lakh. Had he invested Rs 1 lakh then his value would have been more than Rs 9 lakh today. This stock has given 67.83 percent return in 1 month.

6 months return

The share of Shanti Educational Initiatives has given 655.22% return in 6 months. This return means that Rs 1 lakh of investors has exceeded Rs 7.55 lakh. Its 5-year return has been 623.22%. Established in 2009, Shanti Educational Initiatives is a Ahmedabad based enterprise of Chiripal Group and is primarily engaged in the business of providing educational support services to Preschools, K-12 Premium Category Preschools in India. K-12 education is a term used to denote education provided in the primary and secondary stages of school life, from K or Kindergarten to the 12th grade.

Shanti Juniors Preschool Centers Over 255

As per the Annual Report for FY 2020-21, the company has a pan-India presence. It has over 255 Shanti Juniors Preschool Centers and about 5 owned and joint venture Shanti Asiatic (K-12 schools) and about 4 franchised Shanti Asiatic (K-12 schools).

Company's quarterly results

The company reported a net loss of Rs 0.63 crore for the December quarter of 2021. It reported a net profit of Rs 0.18 crore for the period ended September 30, 2021. The company reported a loss of Rs.0.01 crore in the corresponding period of last year. The company’s earnings were affected by the suspension of schools for a continuous period in the wake of the Kovid-19 pandemic. For the financial year 2020-21, the company made a net profit of Rs 2.12 crore as compared to Rs 0.06 crore in the previous financial year, while the total income declined to Rs 5.93 crore from Rs 14.85 crore in the prior year.

