Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women W-CWC match

New Zealand will host Pakistan on Saturday. Photo: White Ferns

The New Zealand women’s team will face the Pakistan women’s team in the league stage of the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. New Zealand.

The home team will be disappointed with their performance in the tournament. New Zealand are sixth in the table and only a miracle can take them to the playoffs. The defeat against England made it difficult for them in the next round.

England chased down the target of 205 runs set by White.