Fantasy Football Quarterback Winners and Losers

You Know The 2022 NFL Off Season Has Been Wild When Carson Wentz Being traded with the Washington Commanders doesn’t even crack the top three NFL news for quarterbacks this off-season. with Russell Wilson, Matt RyanAnd Deshaun Watson All traded as well, the landscape is set to look quite different for fantasy football this year. Before we even get into free agent moves or the 2022 NFL Draft!

In addition to changing outfits, there are a number of different changes that can affect the production of quarterbacks for fantasy football. The coaching team can change by bringing a new plan. The General Manager can move the roster around and you can add or lose weapons. The offensive line can be better or worse. heck, we’ve seen To increase performance…