Fantasy Football Ranking 2022: Proven Model NFL Sleeper, Breakout, Bust, Top 300 . reveals

After spending his first 10 NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson is now a member of the Denver Broncos. Wilson will have a bevy of pass-catchers at his disposal in Denver, most notably wide receivers Jerry Judy, Cortland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Wilson is coming down a year in terms of fantasy football output, throwing for just 3,113 yards and 25 touchdowns. Wilson’s 25 touchdown tosses was his lowest total since the 2016 season.

However, Wilson still completed 64.8 percent of his passes while averaging 7.8 yards per attempt. Where Will Wilson Land in the 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings? Which of the top 2022 fantasy football sleepers could be seasoned signal-callers? First…