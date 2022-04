AC Milan will look to strengthen their position at the top of the table Photo : AP

A.C. Milan will face Bologna at San Siro on Tuesday, April 5 at 12:15 am (IST) in the ongoing A league season. Milan is now in the first place and will be hoping to keep it, but Bologna has lost its last two games and will be looking to get back on track.

With 66 points, A.C. Milan is presently in first place in the Serie A table. In the 30 games they’ve played so far this season, they’ve won 20, drew 6, and lost four. Milan has won its last three matches and will be hoping to make it four in a row to grab a three-point lead over second-placed Napoli. However, the title race is still open, and with only eight games left in the season, Stefano Pioli’s team will be wary about surrendering points.

