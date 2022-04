AVL vs TOT: Dream 11 Prediction Photo : AP

On Saturday, April 9 at 10:00 pm (IST) Aston Villa will meet Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park Stadium. Aston Villa has lost their previous three games and will be eager to get back on track, while Tottenham Hotspur has won their last three games and are presently fourth in the Premier League; they will want to win all three points to keep their European hopes alive.

In the 30 games that Aston Villa has played this season, they have 11 wins and three draws. They had lost their previous three games in a row. Their previous defeat was a 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton. They are now in 11th place in the league rankings, with 36 points, and are hoping to make a great comeback in today’s game.

Danny Ings is expected to return for the home side after missing the…