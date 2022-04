Juventus will take on Calgiri in the Serie A on Saturday Photo : AP

Cagliari will be up against Juventus in the ongoing season of the A league 2021-22 on Sunday, April 10, 2022. The game starts at 12:15 AM IST at the Sardegna Arena. Both teams come into this game on the back of defeats and will look to return to winning ways in this crucial game to bolster their respective positions on the table.

Cagliari are just 3 points adrift of the relegation zone. Their closest rival Venezia have a game in hand and can close in the gap on the latter. Cagliari will look to win and go clear of the relegation zone.

Cagliari were handed a 5-1 pounding by Udinese in their last game which dented their chances big time. They’re on the 17th spot in the league table with just 25 points from 31 games.

Juventus…