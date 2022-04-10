Fantasy football tips for Levante vs Barcelona match

Photo : AP

Levante will square off against Barcelona in the ongoing LaLiga season on Sunday (April 10). Levante must win every match to avoid relegation. Barcelona are on a fire under Xavi and will seek to maintain their form tonight. A win here will see them move one spot higher in the standings.

Levante have had a disastrous season and are at the 19th spot with only 22 points. They have only 4 wins and 16 defeats in 30 games they have played so far. Last week, the Valencia-based side upset Villarreal 2-0. Levante need points in every game, and they will need to play their best game in the remaining eight fixtures.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have 57 points and are at the third spot. They have 16 wins and 4 defeats in 29 matches. They have won five of their previous six league games….