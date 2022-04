Real Madrid will take on Getafe in the La Liga Photo : AP

real Madrid will lock horns with Getafe in the ongoing season of the The League 2021-22 on Sunday, April 10, 2022. The match starts at 12:30 AM IST at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

Real Madrid will look to pull themselves 12-points clear at the top from rivals Sevilla in the La Liga title race. The Los Blancos come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League fixture during the midweek.

Karim Benzema ‘s scintillating hat-trick sealed a famous 1st leg Quarterfinal win for Madrid. This was the first time they have beaten Chelsea in the premier continental competition. Real have the momentum in hand and will look to continue their tremendous form in the upcoming fixture too.

Getafe haven’t…